Sachin Tendulkar Showers’ Dher Sara Pyaar’ As Daughter Sara Tendulkar Completes Her Master’s

It’s a proud moment for one who made the country feel proud: the God of Cricket and Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar, as his princess Sara Tendulkar completes her Master’s Degree. Being a parent witnessing your child achieving their dreams is the biggest and happiest moment. Well, Sachin not only felt proud but acknowledged his daughter’s hard work and couldn’t resist showering love.

Sachin Showering Love For Daughter Sara Tendulkar

In a heartfelt post, Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo and video from the convocation ceremony. On this momentous occasion, he and his wife Anjali were present to witness their daughter’s academic milestone. The photo captures a proud moment as Sara, donning a black convocation robe and hat, poses with her mother, both beaming with joy. The video showcases Sara’s confident stride as she walks on stage to receive her Master’s degree.

In his heartfelt caption, Sachin Tendulkar poured out his love and pride for his daughter, writing, “It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Masters with Distinction, from UCL’s Dept of Medicine, in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It’s not easy. Here’s to all your dreams for the future. We know you’ll make them come true. Dher’ Sara’ Pyaar (with a red heart).”