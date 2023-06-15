ADVERTISEMENT
Stunning! Surbhi Jyoti gets the traditional punch in glittery black six-yard on point

In a video shared on her social media, Surbhi Jyoti exudes elegance and grace in the mesmerizing ensemble. The black saree, adorned with glimmering glitter, drapes beautifully around her, accentuating her radiant beauty.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 09:35:28
Surbhi Jyoti, known for her impeccable fashion sense, left her fans awestruck as she donned a stunning traditional black glittery saree. In a video shared on her social media, the actress exudes elegance and grace in the mesmerizing ensemble. The black saree, adorned with glimmering glitter, drapes beautifully around her, accentuating her radiant beauty.

Decoding her style in the saree

To complement the saree, Surbhi opted for a sleeveless black blouse, adding a touch of contemporary style to the traditional attire. Her wavy long hair cascades down her shoulders, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. The actress chose to accentuate her eyes with smudgy bold, dramatic makeup, which adds depth and intensity to her gaze. Her nude dramatic textured lips complete the makeup look, adding a subtle touch of allure.

In terms of accessories, Surbhi selected golden chic pieces of jewellery to enhance the elegance of her attire. The golden accents perfectly complement the glittery black saree, adding a touch of opulence and sophistication to the ensemble. The combination of the striking black saree, the glamorous makeup, and the elegant accessories showcases Surbhi’s ability to effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary fashion.

Check out-

With her traditional punch in the glittery black six-yard, Surbhi Jyoti mesmerizes her fans and leaves a lasting impression. Her fashion choices exemplify her impeccable taste and her ability to carry off any style with grace and confidence. Through her social media posts, she continues to inspire and captivate her followers with her stunning looks and trend-setting fashion sense.

