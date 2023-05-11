Surbhi Jyoti adorns polka dot with high-thigh slit

Surbhi Jyoti looks absolutely stunning in her high-thigh slit adorn. The Qubool Hai star brings back the polka dot style like a boss and we are in absolute awe with her looks in the pictures

The Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti has come a long way. Whether it is with her amazing acting prowess on the screen or stunning fashion, decks the actress has never failed to stun us with her amazing pictures. Owing to that, the actress has now shared some fashion looks on social media in a stylish chocolate brown polka dot outfit.

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in stylish polka dot brown high-thigh slit dress

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures. In the gorgeous series, we can see the actress wearing a sheer chocolate brown high-thigh slit dress. The outfit featured green polka dots all over. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. She rounded it off with kohled eyes and nude lips.

About Polka Dot fashion

Polka dot fashion, with its timeless appeal and whimsical charm, continues to make a bold statement in the world of style. The classic pattern, characterized by its symmetrical arrangement of small, round dots, has proven its enduring popularity across decades. From iconic retro looks to contemporary runway collections, polka dots effortlessly add a touch of playfulness and sophistication to any ensemble.

Here’s what her admirers had to say

One wrote, referring to her new series, said, “Just watched the episode of your new series and I am not gonna lie I just loved it. The series was so much real I mean it just showed the realistic side of life. It was so minimalistic yet beautiful. All over the series was beautiful and I love the way it tells such a beautiful story and I am loving it even when I just saw only one episode yet. I love the way this series is showcasing your acting skills and you have done the great job in the role Ritika. You look so pretty! Congratulations and lots of love for your new role!”

Another wrote, “Just loving your new role ‘Ritika’! You have portrayed it so well and I am 100% sure that no one could have done it better than you.”