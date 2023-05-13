ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in her lavender bodycon dress shares beautiful pictures on her social media handle. The actress is giving us goals with her preppy look in the adorn, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 07:45:03
Surbhi Jyoti, with her exquisite fashion sense, has become a shining example of elegance and charisma in the entertainment world. Whether it’s experimenting with bold trends or donning timeless classics, she always manages to leave a lasting impression. Her wardrobe is a treasure trove of sophistication, striking a perfect balance between traditional and modern styles.

And given that, the actress never fails to give us rampant mandatory cues with her fashion decks. Owing to that, the actress has now shared pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her gorgeous in bodycon

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in lilac bodycon

In the pictures, we can see Surbhi Jyoti wearing a noodled strap lilac bodycon dress. The outfit featured two layered texture in the front. The diva completed the look with her long mid-parted ponytail. The diva rounded it off with smokey lilac eyes and pink lips. Posing with utmost sensuality in the picture, the actress left her fans mesmerised.

Check out-

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “i think you should be proud of yourself.. because you’re the woman who deserve to be proud of herself”

Another wrote, “Your acting skills were so on point in the second episode also. You have no idea how much we are loving you as Ritika and we thank you for introducing us to such amazing character. 🥺💗😘🤗❤️”

A third user wrote, “Watch to second episode of partners series and honestly loving it. 😍 It was so sweet in the ending. ❤️ Finally partners couple ka ek contract pura ho hi gaya. 😂❤️👏🏻”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

