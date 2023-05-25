ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files

Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files are giving us nothing but goals. Scroll down beneath to check on their fierce looks, and take some mandatory cues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 10:55:23
Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files

Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s fashion style files are reaching new heights as it looks. The stars have now settled some quintessential goals with vogue on social media, and we are in absolute awe with the looks. Check out below-

Avneet Kaur’s latest style file

Avneet Kaur is slaying the streets with her boss lady vibes! Sporting a trendy crop top paired with flared jeans, she’s taking the fashion scene by storm. With a stylish cap, a fashionable muffler, and chic accessories to complete her look, Avneet has transformed into the ultimate street style diva. She struts with confidence, turning heads at every corner, and leaving a trail of fashion inspiration in her wake.

With her killer combination of edgy and elegant, Avneet proves that she’s not just a pretty face but a style icon to reckon with. She effortlessly blends comfort and fashion, proving that you can conquer the streets while looking absolutely fabulous. So, take notes, fashionistas, because Avneet Kaur is here to show us how to rock the perfect street style look with a touch of her own unique flair.

Anushka Sen’s contrasting bold boho look in white co-ords

On the other hand, Anushka Sen is bringing the boho babe vibes like no other! Dressed in a stylish white crop top and matching white shorts, she’s making heads turn with her effortlessly cool look. But wait, she didn’t stop there. Anushka took the style game to a whole new level by throwing on a long beige shrug, adding an extra oomph to her ensemble.

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 809997

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 809998

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 809999

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 810000

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 810001

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 810002

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 810003

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 810004

Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files 810005

With her brown tinted glasses, chic accessories, and a pair of trendy sneakers, she’s serving up a perfect blend of fashion and comfort. It’s as if she stepped straight out of a music festival, spreading her infectious boho spirit wherever she goes. Anushka Sen proves that being a style icon is all about embracing your unique self and having fun with fashion. So, get ready to channel your inner boho babe and rock those white shorts with confidence, just like the fabulous Anushka!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anushka Sen embraces shoot day, shares irresistible video from vanity van
Anushka Sen embraces shoot day, shares irresistible video from vanity van
Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan?
Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan?
Avneet Kaur is busy juggling between trends, come check out
Avneet Kaur is busy juggling between trends, come check out
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun
Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Latest Stories
Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s magical evenings, watch
Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s magical evenings, watch
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
Read Latest News