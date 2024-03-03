Thirst Trap: Avneet Kaur Goes Bold In Golden Tube Top & Black Skirt

In the world of fashion, Avneet Kaur is a renowned name that never misses a chance to buzz in the headlines. Her wardrobe collection includes outfits from stunning bodycon dresses to ethereal salwar suits, serving as a perfect guide for Gen-Z. In her latest photos, she leaves fans gasping for breath in a skirt and top look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet dropped a bunch of photos showcasing her bold avatar in a cute look. She wore a golden tube top accentuating her bustline and defining her figure, paired with a contrasting black mini skirt with a sexy thigh-high, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals. Rocking this look, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress has left us spellbound.

Full marks to Avneet’s sense of fashion and style as the actress smartly highlighted the attention on the outfit with her minimalistic makeup and accessorising. The golden earrings complement her look. The winged eyeliner, curly open hairstyle, shiny cheeks and nude tangerine lips beautifully sealed her appearance. With black heels, she uplifted her overall glam.

Avneet Kaur, flaunting her boldness, got candid in front of the camera. Her hotness and sensualism serve as a thirst trap. Throughout the video, the actress kept her fans hooked.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s bold look? Please let us know your opinion in the comments box below.