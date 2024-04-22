[Photos] Avneet Kaur’s Casual Strapless Corset Top vs. Esha Gupta’s Hot Bodycon Dress, Whose Looks Raise Your Heartbeat

Avneet Kaur and Esha Gupta, two fashion powerhouses, are known for their unique style statements. They effortlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, creating a stir with their fashion choices. Today, they showcased their individuality through their outfits. Let’s delve into their distinct styles.

Avneet Kaur and Esha Gupta’s Fashion Appearance-

Avneet Kaur in Strapless Corset Top And Jeans

Avneet Kaur looks effortlessly chic in his casual brown strapless corset top and off-white pants. The strapless, tube-type dress with corset bodice adds a laid-back vibe to her look, while the floral engraving adds a touch of details and style. Paired with off-white jeans, the casual ensemble is elevated from basic to stylish. The off-white and gold shoulder bag adds functionality and refines the whole look, giving it a sleek and urban feel.

For hair, she opted for a classy middle-parted tousled hairstyle. The actress applied heavy base makeup with brown eye kajal, peach blushy cheeks, and orange creamy lips, which elevated her look. She compliments her outfit with a gold layered neck chain, ear hoops, bracelets,

Esha Gupta in Brown Bodycon Dress

Esha Gupta radiates confidence and allure in her brown bodycon ensemble. Her dress, with its deep, sweetheart neckline and full sleeves, adds a hint of drama to her look. The bodycon silhouette accentuates her curves, oozing undeniable sexiness. The midriff sheer work on the dress adds intrigue, teasing glimpses of skin while maintaining an air of elegance and sophistication.

Her hair is styled in a tight bun hairstyle that frames her face perfectly. Her makeup is kept soft and radiant, with nude matte lips, and she focuses on enhancing her features while maintaining a natural appearance. She accessorizes her ensemble with purple earrings that compliment her outfit.

Whose look do you like the most? Share your opinion in the comment below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.