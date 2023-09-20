Viral Photos! Jannat Zubair goes all lovestruck with her ‘new date’ says ‘My forever’

Jannat Zubair, the dazzling sensation of the digital world, recently set Instagram on fire with a sizzling photo dump that left her fans in awe. The starlet, known for her impeccable fashion sense, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures that had everyone talking. But hold your horses, folks; it wasn’t a romantic revelation as the headline might suggest!

In a heartwarming gesture, Jannat Zubair wished her dear friend a happy birthday through a series of captivating snapshots. Both Jannat and her friend were dressed to impress in stunning sheer outfits that screamed glamour and style. Jannat herself looked like a vision in a latex beige off-shoulder bodycon dress, exuding confidence and charm.

The most adorable moment from the photo dump, undoubtedly, was when the two friends got all cozy in one of the pictures. In this particular frame, Jannat tenderly held her friend’s hand and planted a sweet kiss on it, leaving no room for doubt about the depth of their friendship. As she shared this heartwarming moment with her followers, Jannat captioned the photos with an affectionate message, saying, “Happy happy birthday my baby 💗 My forevaaaaaa.”

While the headline may have teased a different story, it’s evident that Jannat Zubair’s ‘new date’ was none other than her cherished friend, and their bond is as strong as ever. It’s heartening to see such genuine friendships in the glitzy world of showbiz!