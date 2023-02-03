Surbhi Jyoti, the leading television star has always managed to put up celebratory fashion statures on her social media. She’s been the perfect muse to look up for every time she shares her vogue instances on Instagram. Owing to that, Jyoti has now again shared video on her Instagram, acing a perfect hair flip on camera. Oozing off with oomph and bold, Jyoti managed to pull off the penultimate sass.

In the video, we can see Surbhi Jyoti wearing a sheer black mini dress. The outfit featured a crop leather top with ruffled frill sleeves. The crop top featured a deep neckline. The actress teamed the crop top along with a leather mini skirt. She completed the look with mid-parted sleek hairdo, filled-in eyebrows, gorgeous dewy eyes and nude lips. For the extra sass she rounded it off with a pair of black boots.

The actress sharing the video added on emojis in the caption.

Soon after Surbhi shared the video on her Instagram, she got flooded with an array of appreciation and praises from her fans.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti shot to fame with her work in the show Qubool Hai. The actress portrayed the lead role in the show alongside Karan Singh Grover. Apart from that, she has also been a part of shows like Naagin and others. She has also been featured in films like Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. Jyoti has also appeared in countless music videos to date.