Vocal For Local: Indian Fashion Influencer Nancy Tyagi’s Journey to Cannes

Nancy Tyagi is a rising fashion influencer known for her impeccable style sense and engaging content. Her Instagram feeds are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, and she has 1.4 million followers. She effortlessly combines high-end designer pieces with affordable finds to create stunning outfits from scratch. Recently, she appeared at Cannes wearing high-end outfits she made from scratch.

Nancy Tyagi’s Journey-

Nancy began her career as a normal content creator, making transition reels, but she quickly realized the importance of creativity in a sea of sameness. She began a 100-day challenge to create outfits from scratch, and it quickly became the talk of the internet. As she started the challenge, she plans to create a YouTube series of long-format videos documenting her design process. She has 1.11 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She made a replica of the actresses’ outfits from scratch and shared it on Instagram and YouTube.

Nancy Tyagi’s Cannes Outfits Appearance-

Nancy’s journey to the Cannes Film Festival marked a significant milestone in her career. At Cannes, she consciously tried to represent Indian fashion internationally. Her outfits, meticulously designed by herself, showcased the richness and diversity of Indian fashion.

Taking to her Instagram post, Nancy debuted at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a stunning pink ruffle gown and posted a picture series on Instagram. The outfit features a strapless tube-style cut-work design with a sequin embellished bust fitted with a ruffled layered flared long train gown with hand gloves, which adds an oomph factor to her gown. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted wavy open tresses, dazzling makeup with black eyeliner and matte lips, and accessories. Her outfit, with a gold necklace, ear studs, and a ring, elevates her look. A fashion influencer makes the outfit, and it took 30 days to make and use 1000 meters of fabric; it weighs over 20 kg.

On their second appearance at the Cannes Film Festivals, she appeared in a pink sheer fabric with hand embroidery backless spaghetti knot-tied blouse with an attached hood and paired with a matching saree with a long train, dropped end piece. She finished her look with a bun hairstyle, glam makeup, shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with big ear hoops and rings.

In the video, she goes to the fabric shops, personally selects the fabric by verifying the quality, and starts stitching and crafting by herself with her own touch. She also gives a glimpse of being ready while doing makeup, and lastly, she flaunts her stunning saree look with grace.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.