Watch: Anushka Sen goes on a crazy day out with special friend

A video of the Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen has gone viral on the internet where we can see her going all crazy as she headed for a day out with her special friend. The video is serving friendship goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jun,2023 01:15:44
Anushka Sen, the talented young actress, recently took some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy a delightful day out with a special friend. A video circulating online showcases Anushka in the company of her stunning companion, as the duo embarks on a fun-filled adventure. Throughout the day, Anushka appears to be completely engrossed in the moment, exuding joy and happiness alongside her friend. The video captures the duo indulging in delectable food, further enhancing their experience.

Anushka Sen caught candid with her friend

In the post that her friend shared on social media handle, where we can see both the gorgeous beauties decked up in their stylish casual wear. Anushka can be seen in a shirt dress that shows a satin texture with stripes all over. She completed the look with her long straight hair, no makeup and nerdy glass. Check it out below

Watch: Anushka Sen goes on a crazy day out with special friend 811704

Anushka Sen’s work front

Known for her remarkable acting abilities, Anushka Sen has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She has won hearts with her compelling performances in television shows like “Baal Veer” and “Jhansi Ki Rani,” showcasing her versatility and talent. Beyond her on-screen success, Anushka’s day out with her friend offers fans a glimpse into her personal life, reminding us that amidst the glitz and glamour of showbiz, she cherishes moments of friendship and simple pleasures.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News