Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen never fail to turn heads with their beauty. The young vivacious actresses from the television industry have time and again been on the edge with their fashion folios. Well, that’s not all, the stars have also managed to bring up their best when it comes to their career timelines. Prompting amazing acting cues in shows and films, these two have made us proud significantly.

In the video, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a beautiful black off-shoulder mini outfit. She teamed the look with long wavy luscious hair. Keeping her makeup on point, the actress showed off some saucy moves in the video. She can be seen grooving to the song “I party like a rock star” in the video, while basking in the bright sun.

Sharing the video, Avneet Kaur wrote, “I party like a 🖤⚡️ #dance #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit”

Here take a look-

As of now, the actress wrapped up for the shooting of Tiku Weds Sheru, which is currently in post production and shall be releasing soon. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Anushka Sen on the other hand shared a video showing off her coffee making skills. Sharing the video, the actress grooved to the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ while taking some heavenly sip from her strong coffee.

The actress wore a satin leopard print baggy shirt. She teamed it with black sleek body-skimming pants. She completed the look with sleek straight hair and minimal makeup. For accessories, she picked up a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Here check out-