Dillogical Review: A perfect modern love story

Rating: 3.5

Meet Saransh and Jinal, childhood sweethearts whose love story takes an unexpected turn when Jinal proposes an open relationship. Set amidst the backdrop of a vibrant destination wedding, “Dillogical” takes us on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and plenty of surprises. As Saransh and Jinal navigate the complexities of modern romance, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, wondering if love will triumph in the end.

Anshuman Malhotra and Nupur Nagpal lead the charge, infusing their characters with depth and charm. Supported by a talented ensemble including Priyank Sharma, Chetan Dhawan, and Prasanna Bisht, the series boasts performances that are bound to leave a lasting impression.

Under the skillful direction of Sol Kohli, “Dillogical” unfolds with precision and flair. The writing team, comprised of Veer Panchal, Dhvani Dalal, Hiral Kedia, Anaya Mohanty, Khush Mullick, Sumeet Panigrahi, and Rajlakshmi Upadhyaya, weaves a narrative that resonates with audiences, exploring the intricate dynamics of relationships in the digital age.

The series is wrapped in eight episodes, could have been a bit compact, but the sweet story is what keeps you going. The BGM sounds a bit naïve, however perfect to go with the essence of the series.

With its captivating trailer and irresistible premise, “Dillogical” promises to be an unforgettable viewing experience. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or a cynic when it comes to love, this series has something for everyone.

Don’t let the Valentine vibes go away, cozy up on the couch with your beloved, and immerse yourself in the world of “Dillogical”, streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

It is to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again; all at once!