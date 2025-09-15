‘Hit And Viral’ Micro-Drama Review: Relatable Storyline, Clever Twists

‘Hit And Viral’ on ZEE5‘s Bullet is a Marathi language micro drama filled with unexpected twists, genuine emotions, social media craze, betrayal, and revenge. The show stars Vallari Viraj and Indraneil Kamat in the central roles, bringing the thrilling story to life.

The plot begins with a buzzing headline as a well-known name, Aditya Mukadam, gets arrested after a viral video finds him guilty in a ‘hit and run’ case. Though short, even the first episode keeps the viewers hooked with intense accusations and suspense.

However, the character is predictable with the rich guy becoming vengeful and trying to find out who is behind him, getting behind bars. As he discovers that a girl named Maya Deshmukh’s viral video has caught him red-handed, he vows to seek revenge, but not like a typical villain, but in one disguised as a protector.

With each episode, the suspense builds up as Aditya enters Maya’s life disguised as Aman, slowly getting close to her with his gestures, building trust. However, behind the romantic gestures is his carefully woven trap of betrayal and revenge, giving viewers an adrenaline rush.

With lead actors Indraneil Kamat and Vallari Viraj’s magical performances as Aditya Mukadam and Maya Deshmukh, the story feels real and also highlights the fact that a small and unintentional post on social media can get one in trouble.

Produced by Blue Eye Media with Srushti Deshmukh and Sana Kulkarni, ‘Hit And Viral’ is the production’s first micro drama, winning hearts already.

‘Hit And Viral’ is a perfect watch for those who love suspense. The brilliance of the show lies in its relatable storyline to the era where social media is the King. With neatly trimmed, clever twists, perfect shots, and a relatable storyline, the drama reminds us to post things carefully and not trust anyone randomly.

IWMBuzz gives 3.5 stars out of 5 to ‘Hit And Viral’.