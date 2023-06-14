Jee Karda Review: A story that is definitely not about ‘adulting’

The trials of “adulting” hit us like a bad dream!

A dreadful jolt!…It doesn’t give you a moment to be able to summon the ‘curtain call’ but instead invades into your life almost like a Florida hurricane, a capricious tempest…

No gentle tap on the door, but uncalled, unannounced, but you still know it will happen.

And this odyssey is far from what you watch on the screen! It’s so challenging to bring it into one single narrative, anyway! It’s brutal, and it goes all rounds in the heads, but you don’t show the chink! So much more than glamour, parties, situationships and sex!

And that’s where Jee Karda disappoints!

While “Jee Karda” promises to tackle adulting, it might be guilty of focusing a tad too much on the glamour and glitz. Don’t get us wrong, drama, love, romance, and complex human emotions are like the sprinkles on the cupcake of adulting, but we need more substance, don’t we?

We understand that we need to be like that spirited fox in pursuit of hidden treasures, this curious labyrinth is something we get to deal with with a dash of mirth and a pinch of elegance!

For, definitely, life’s tapestry is woven not solely with sombre hues but also embellished with vibrant strokes of delight.

But it certainly isn’t all about the delights!

Jee Karda starts in 2006 when a bunch of schoolmates visit an astrologer/tarot card reader who warns them about their future and possible challenges. And it then passes onto their present, where these inseparable mates get together at a party, celebrating their ‘milestones’ in life.

…

With love and mischief colliding, Lavanya and Rishab take on the first train to lead. As the IT couple of their group, their impending wedding sets the stage for a whirlwind of excitement and a dash of mayhem. Picture this: two best friends, played by the gorgeous ever Tamannaah Bhatia and the charismatic Suhail Nayyar, decide to take their friendship to the next level and embark on the wildest adventure of their lives—marriage!

However, things take a turn soon. And complications creep up closer to the big day, transforming their joyous celebration into a rollercoaster ride of surprises. Joining the uproarious cast are Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka, who bring their quirky charms to the table.

…

Superficial depiction

Jee Karda, However, somewhere along the way, it seemed to have missed the memo on staying relevant. Instead of highlighting the authentic struggles of adulthood, it went down a path of making “adulting” seem like a glamorous affair.

We were left scratching our heads, wondering where the relatability and genuine portrayal of real-life challenges went. We were ready for a relatable and down-to-earth journey, but we got a whimsical adventure that made us feel like we were attending a fancy-dress party rather than facing the realities of growing up.

It regrettably neglects to grasp the essence of those candid and authentic instances that mark the transformative voyage of adulthood. Had it only chosen to unfurl the magnificent tapestry of triumphs and trials, weaving a mosaic that resonates with the delicate equilibrium of shouldering responsibilities, navigating the labyrinthine corridors of arduous choices, and bravely confronting the reverberations of our actions?

It could have been a spectacle! A spectacle that stirs the soul titillates the senses, and envelops us in a joyous cacophony of existence.

We yearn for that very morsel of veracity, the taste of life’s bitter-sweet nectar, hidden amongst the fabric of “Jee Karda,” teasingly elusive yet beckoning us to a grand and enigmatic rendezvous with adulthood’s kaleidoscopic odyssey.

…

Some light!

The setting itself becomes a charismatic character, weaving a thread of authenticity that tugs at the heartstrings of the audience. With each frame carefully crafted by the masterful lens of cinematography, the viewer is transported to a realm where imagination and reality intertwine.

But wait, what’s this?

Amidst the maze of mediocrity, a hero emerges! It is none other than Arunima, the visionary director, armed with her creative prowess and a knack for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

With a flick of her directorial wand, she breathes life into the lacklustre script, casting a spell of enchantment upon the tale.

The wishy-washy script takes flight, finding solace in her guiding hands and also the prolific actors, which eventually turns this potential catastrophe into an unforgettable triumph.

…

Final Thoughts

However, “Jee Karda” might not have hit the bullseye when it comes to depicting the whole adventure of adulting. It definitely gives you a fresh narrative that deals with complex human relationships. Get ready to dive into the complexities of this phase of life while enjoying some interactive moments along the way, and watch Jee Karda only on Prime Video.

Final verdict 3 out of 5 stars.