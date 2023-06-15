ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia

Ashish Kaul will be seen in the latest web project Jee Karda which streams of Amazon Prime. He talks about working with the entire unit and Tamannaah Bhatia in particular.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 16:40:00
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia

Jee Karda the presently streaming romantic drama series on Amazon Prime has Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh in the man roles. Actor Ashish Kaul who is known for his performances in TV shows Laxmi Ghar Aai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pavitra Bhagya etc is of late having a great time on the OTT circuit as well as films. Ashish who is part of the cast of Jee Karda, has been featured in upcoming OTT projects Union, Ranneeti, Nanda Devi etc.

Ashish had his sequences with Tamannaah Bhatia and is all praise for the Bollywood beauty.

Says Ashish, “Tamannaah is the most dynamic of all the actors in Jee Karda. She dazzled everyone with her smile and her kind nature added to her persona. She’s always full of never-ending infectious energy. A coffee lover, she’s very warm and friendly in nature, which helped us all.
And she’s definitely a director’s actor.”

Talking about the project, Ashish explains, “Jee Karda was offered to me during the early stages of lockdown when Covid norms were at the peak. Due to the regulations, most of the cast and crew were put in one hotel for safety purposes. Team Maddock did an excellent service of keeping everyone safe and comfortable.”

Ashish is happy that Jee Karda is out now, and is excited about the project. “I am happy that our hard work in the form of Jee Karda launches today. The cast of Jee Karda was the most talented one I have worked with before, and like always, we bonded like one big family. Kudos to the entire team.”

Best of luck!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Tamannaah Bhatia shares unseen picture from ‘Jee Karda’, Vijay Varma in love
Tamannaah Bhatia shares unseen picture from ‘Jee Karda’, Vijay Varma in love
Jee Karda Review: A story that is definitely not about ‘adulting’
Jee Karda Review: A story that is definitely not about ‘adulting’
Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Read Latest News