Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia

Jee Karda the presently streaming romantic drama series on Amazon Prime has Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh in the man roles. Actor Ashish Kaul who is known for his performances in TV shows Laxmi Ghar Aai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pavitra Bhagya etc is of late having a great time on the OTT circuit as well as films. Ashish who is part of the cast of Jee Karda, has been featured in upcoming OTT projects Union, Ranneeti, Nanda Devi etc.

Ashish had his sequences with Tamannaah Bhatia and is all praise for the Bollywood beauty.

Says Ashish, “Tamannaah is the most dynamic of all the actors in Jee Karda. She dazzled everyone with her smile and her kind nature added to her persona. She’s always full of never-ending infectious energy. A coffee lover, she’s very warm and friendly in nature, which helped us all.

And she’s definitely a director’s actor.”

Talking about the project, Ashish explains, “Jee Karda was offered to me during the early stages of lockdown when Covid norms were at the peak. Due to the regulations, most of the cast and crew were put in one hotel for safety purposes. Team Maddock did an excellent service of keeping everyone safe and comfortable.”

Ashish is happy that Jee Karda is out now, and is excited about the project. “I am happy that our hard work in the form of Jee Karda launches today. The cast of Jee Karda was the most talented one I have worked with before, and like always, we bonded like one big family. Kudos to the entire team.”

Best of luck!!