Digital | Editorial

Review Of Scam 2003 : Telgi Story, Volume 2 Is The Real Meat Of The Matter

The second -half of the Telgi story is even more engaging than the first, and that’s saying a lot. More Applause for Applause entertainment.

Author: Subhash K Jha
03 Nov,2023 14:35:26
Movie Review Scam 2003 : Telgi Story, Volume 2 Is The Real Meat Of The Matter 866725

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Volume 2(SonyLiv, 5 Episodes)

Rating: ****

For those out there lost in the OTT jungle of gangsterism and scams, Telgi Story Volume 2, produced by Applause Entertainment which began in September , reaches a compelling culmination two months later when Abdul Karim Telgi meets his nemesis.

But at what cost?

For Telgi as played by the invisibly riveting Gagan Dev Roar, trouble kicked in hard when he decided to play the vulgar money flaunter in a dance bar. The five concluding volumes, all showcasing a wealth of plotting excellence without making a song and dance of it, chronicle the sharp and jagged edges of the corruption trap Telgi lays down for the powerful political lobby, coming back to prick him in the places where it hurts the most.

As the saying goes, if you hang around pricks for long, you get pricked sooner or later.As the drama in the second season—can we really call it that since it seems like one season of 10 divided by two—unleashes a feast of fettered fury we realize how easy it is for the immoral social climber to take a corrupt bureaucracy into confidence, only to be kicked hard by the very mouths that Telgi fed with a feast .

For me Scam 2003, The Telgi Story is the ultimate do-it-yourself kit on corruption. The stamp paper scam got bigger each time Telgi’s greed multiplied and took monstrous mis-steps. The show scores resounding success in showing the rise of an ordinary cheat of the pickpocket calibre into a national-level scamster.Telgi’s selfconfidence ,often misplaced, is confidently brought out by Gagan Dev Riar. He is the man in the torn chappals in a tearing hurry.There is also a violent side to the man, which no one can understand. No amount of wealth can compensate for the loss of the innocence when you set off to be rich overnight. Telgi is no Macbeth. But the blood on the hands is interchangeable.

Season 2(or Season 1+1) begins with the kidnapping of a Kannada superstar. Remember when Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar was abducted by Veerappan in 2000, during the course of an armed attack on a farmhouse ? The series recreates that crime with a cheek selfassurance. That this incident is shown to Telgi’s Waterloo is a connectivity that the series establishes with some confident writing and a nose for the stench of corruption in places where the olfactory nerves don’t usually work.

The second -half of the Telgi story is even more engaging than the first, and that’s saying a lot. More Applause for Applause entertainment.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Review of Sony SAB’s show Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke: Kashmir's breath-taking beauty takes center stage 866777
Review of Sony SAB’s show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke: Kashmir’s breath-taking beauty takes center stage
Review Of UT 69: Raj Kundra is surprisingly powerful in UT 69 866268
Review Of UT 69: Raj Kundra is surprisingly powerful in UT 69
Masterpeace Is A Noisy Humorless Comedy 865167
Masterpeace Review: Is A Noisy Humorless Comedy
Mujib The Making Of A Nation,The Unmaking Of A Bio-pic 864903
Mujib The Making Of A Nation Review: The Unmaking Of A Bio-pic
Aspirants’ Second Season Tells Us Why It’s Time To Grow Up 864378
Aspirants Review: Second Season Tells Us Why It’s Time To Grow Up
Duranga 2 Review: A gripping tale of minds 864047
Duranga 2 Review: A gripping tale of minds

Latest Stories

MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra talks about how one requires “fewer checks to get a gun at home than to sell a sandwich” on the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath's podcast 866752
MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra talks about how one requires “fewer checks to get a gun at home than to sell a sandwich” on the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek 866818
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans! 866669
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans!
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive 866870
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai 866865
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged 866845
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged
Read Latest News