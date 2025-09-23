Naagin Ka Badla Review: Melodramatic Revenge Story

The story revolves around the ever-favorite encounter of a poor girl with a rich guy. Set up in a village, the micro-drama narrates the heart-wrenching love story of Priya and Arjun, which takes a supernatural turn—a formula that has always been a favorite among viewers. But what kept the viewers hooked was the unexpected drama and twists.

From a love story to a revenge story, the show transforms, offering viewers fantasy drama that doesn’t relate to one but surely takes on a ride of entertainment. The storyline centres on a poor girl who turns into a shape-shifting serpent seeking vengeance for betrayal and love lost.

Actress Krissann Barretto Karamchandani gets into the character like butter, impressing with her acting skills. Director Vikas Sharma crafts the drama with cinematic excellence, treating viewers to exceptional storytelling that leaves one curious about what will happen in the next episode. And it is produced by Adeel Usmani Production.

While the premise is intriguing, the execution leans on the melodrama, which always works in the world of ‘Naagin’. The grand visuals, tasteful costumes, music, suspense, and emotions make it a must-watch. And if you’re a daily soap fan, this is just a treat for you. And the twists with unpredictable sequences add thrill.

Though it gets a little too dramatic, but that’s what the audience loves when it comes to fantasy. But for viewers seeking nuanced performances, it may be overwhelming.

IWMBuzz rates it 3 out 5 stars!