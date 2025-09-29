Revenge Of My Fake Boyfriend Micro Drama Review – Entertaining Twists, Familiar Story

Review: Riya, from the Kapoor group, finds her world shaken when she proposes marriage to a man she barely knows—only to discover later he is Rajat Verma, the powerful yet understated owner of Silver Company. Rajat, trying to avoid complications, announces that he is already engaged. But when his fiancée abandons him, leaving him humiliated in front of all, Riya steps in and boldly declares herself as his wife. This twist saves Rajat from shame and sparks a complicated web of emotions, ego, and unexpected bonds.

The microdrama thrives on this central tension, and the cast ensures the story remains gripping. Ambar Verman, Abhyuday Pandey, Ruchi Tripathi, Kartik Sharma, and The Blunt Official deliver energetic performances that keep viewers hooked. The narrative, backed by the creative efforts of Kuku TV Official, is quick, fiery, and designed for the bite-sized drama format that audiences clearly love—evident from its 50M+ views.

The story leans heavily on familiar tropes like mistaken identity, failed engagements, and last-minute rescues. While the pace is engaging, some emotional beats feel rushed, not allowing deeper connections to form. Still, the show succeeds in creating a messy, entertaining ride about how pride, love, and pretense can collide in the most unexpected ways.