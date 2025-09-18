Shaadi Se Pehle Ki Raat Micro-drama Review: Keeps You Hooked

Marriage is indeed a significant decision in everyone’s life, whether you are a man or a woman. But the most important part is if the marriage is happening with both the parties’ interest or just for the sake of marrying. Such is the story of PlayboxTV’s Playshots drama Shaadi Se Pehle Ki Raat.

It all begins with that one night when Nilesh celebrates his bachelorette party. Ditching the boring party, Nilesh follows his friend’s suggestion and waits for the lady who is likely to make his night before the marriage special. However, the bachelorette party turns into trauma when Nilesh meets his old love Sneha, who is the dancer for his bachelorette party.

This is when everything changes, from Nilesh recalling his old love, Sneha, just the day before his marriage, to following his friends’ suggestions and calling off the wedding with Riya. However, the unexpected twists in the end are the key moments, setting the stage for drama, chaos, and confessions.

It is a good watch show that not just keeps you hooked but also surprises with unexpected twists, which is the highlight. The amazing performances by Teji Singh as Nilesh, Muskan Kukreja as Riya, and Riddesh Thakur as Hitesh bring this unique love story to life.

Overall, Shaadi Se Pehle Ki Raat is filled with drama, emotions, love, and confessions, all wrapped in a relatable yet unpredictable story. The show casts Teji Singh and Muskan Kukreja in the central roles.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars!