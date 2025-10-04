Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar Celebrate Private Engagement In Mumbai

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and sister to actor Arjun Kapoor, recently got engaged to her long-time partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony on October 2, 2025, at the Kapoor family residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The engagement was kept low-key and attended only by close family members and friends, reflecting a quiet elegance and a deeply personal tone.

Though the celebration in Mumbai was simple and private, the proposal itself had a touch of cinematic flair. Earlier in July, Rohan proposed to Anshula in Central Park, New York, near the historic Belvedere Castle. The location and timing were chosen with care, marking a significant moment in their relationship that began three years ago through a dating app.

Anshula later shared glimpses of the special day, expressing gratitude and joy. The couple’s strong bond was evident in the way the engagement was planned—personal, meaningful, and true to their journey together.

The Kapoor family gathered in full support. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and other family members were present, showing warmth and unity during the celebration. Sonam Kapoor also attended the event, choosing to keep a low profile amidst ongoing speculation about her personal life.

The engagement marked a new beginning for Anshula and Rohan, one rooted in intention and affection rather than spectacle. In an industry often known for its grandeur, their choice to celebrate love quietly stood out for its sincerity and class.