Aspirants Actor Naveen Kasturia And Shubhanjali Sharma’s Wedding Radiates Love And Joy [Photos]

Actor Naveen Kasturia, best known for his role in the popular web series Aspirants, has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Shubhanjali Sharma. The couple’s wedding was a grand daytime affair attended by close friends and family.

The celebrations were filled with joy, as captured in a video shared by actor and friend Amol Parashar. In the clip, Naveen can be seen dancing enthusiastically during his baraat, accompanied by his friends who joined in the festivities.

Elegant Wedding Attire

For his big day, Naveen opted for a sophisticated ivory sherwani featuring intricate sequin and ruby-red motif detailing. He paired it with a pyjama and a brown-hued dupatta. Completing his look were a layered pearl necklace and a traditional turban, making him every bit the regal groom.

The bride, Shubhanjali, stunned in a rusty orange lehenga adorned with intricate sequin work. Her ensemble included a matching blouse and a dupatta with a delicately embroidered sequin border. She accessorized her look with a kundan necklace, a traditional chooda, and a mangteeka. Keeping her makeup simple, Shubhanjali chose a dewy base and pink lips, which enhanced her radiant bridal glow.

Celebratory Wishes

Sharing exclusive pictures from the wedding, Amol Parashar wrote on social media, “Congratulations @naveenkasturia @shubhanjalisharma ❤️❤️❤️ What a warm and fun beginning to a beautiful journey! Love and hugs.”

The couple’s wedding was a perfect blend of traditional charm and heartfelt celebrations, with friends and family showering their blessings on the newlyweds.

Fans and well-wishers of Naveen Kasturia are thrilled to see him embark on this new chapter, and social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Here’s wishing Naveen and Shubhanjali a lifetime of happiness and love!