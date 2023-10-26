Digital | Editorial

Aspirants Review: Second Season Tells Us Why It’s Time To Grow Up

The series moves seamlessly in two spaces, the present and the past, showing the aspirants as, well, aspirants and achievers.

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Oct,2023 15:32:14
Aspirants’ Second Season Tells Us Why It’s Time To Grow Up 864378

Aspirants(Prime Video,5 Episodes)

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey, Sunny Hinduja

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki

Rating: ****

TVF’s Aspirants escapes the Curse Of Season 2 by a wide margin. The second season of this ruminative show on growing up and growing apart from one’s roots in an educational system that creates an unbreakable hierarchy,is actually far superior to the first season.

It is also blessedly short, just five episodes to tell a portable epic story. So thank you, team Aspirants for keeping it short. There are no meandering subplots. Just the four friends from the original in the hub of the coaching chaos in Rajinder Nagar, trying to keep their heads and hearts together in a world of crippling hecticity and humbling hierarchy.
The series moves seamlessly in two spaces, the present and the past, showing the aspirants as, well, aspirants and achievers.

Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash Sharma is one who makes it into the IAS. He is now the District Magistrate and his friends Guri (Shivankit Parihar) and SK (Abhilash Thapliyal) wonder if it okay to ask Abhilash for favours. The focus of narration is not so much what the ‘tripod’ of friends ka dil chahta hai, but what Abhilash does with unlimited power.

Is he dedicated to bettering or battering India? Kasturia as Abhilash brings to us the many faces of India’s bureaucracy. He is sincere but vain. Morally straight but emotionally twisted. He likes the thought of being a dedicated soldier of the nation but repeatedly fails himself(and his job) when push comes to shove.

The moral dilemmas of this season of Aspirants are impossible to pin down. The series takes them on with a determined certainty to decode the uncertainties inherent in the unlimited empowerment of the bureaucracy and succeeds in this endeavour to a very large extent.

In the selfimposed small space that the series imposes on itself, it deeply explores the dynamics and ramifications of power-play in small places.

Besides Kasturia, the other stand-out performance is by Sunny Hinduja who as Abhilash’s subordinate in the bureaucracy eventually becomes the main point of conflict. To a large extent , Aspirants is about how power is to be used in a claustrophobic bureaucracy. The series,too, shows us how the space on the digital platform is for productive empowerment. Not endless sagas on gangsters and their gutter-level conflicts.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Prime Video Releases the New Edition of O Womaniya! Report; India’s M&E Industry Pledges Support to Boost Female Representation 864718
Prime Video Releases the New Edition of O Womaniya! Report; India’s M&E Industry Pledges Support to Boost Female Representation
Duranga 2 Review: A gripping tale of minds 864047
Duranga 2 Review: A gripping tale of minds
12th Fail Vikrant Massey Delivers A Masterclass Performance In Vinod Chopra’s Best 864011
12th Fail Review: Vikrant Massey Delivers A Masterclass Performance In Vinod Chopra’s Best
Jamie Foxx’s Dazzling Performance Makes The Burial Amazon’s USP This Year 863843
Review of The Burial: Jamie Foxx’s Dazzling Performance Makes The Burial Amazon’s USP This Year
Yaariyan 2 Review: Is A ‘Sparkly , Christmassy’ Feelgood Treat 863330
Yaariyan 2 Review: Is A ‘Sparkly , Christmassy’ Feelgood Treat
My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal 862049
My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal

Latest Stories

Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Hansika Motwani's Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals 864652
Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals
Read Latest News