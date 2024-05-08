Avneet Kaur completes 14 years in the industry; says it’s been a ‘hell of a ride’

Starting as of a child superstar is always an arduous task for the respective person owing to the sheer baggage and wondering that comes with it, as you grow into teenage years and then a grown-up adult.

Actor Avneet Kaur, as we know began as a reality show contestant at the tender age of nine years old, where she appeared on Dance India Dance L’il Masters and while she didn’t win, she bagged the 7th position. It is fascinating to think that now in 2024, Kaur has been around consistently working across all mediums and hence, completed 14 years in the industry. The actress is currently slaying the ramp at a fashion show but as she was prepping for the same, she went on to share a collage of multiple images of herself from the shoot while also marking how she completed ’14 years in the industry’ and it has been a ‘hell of a ride’-

As of now, Kaur is just 22 years old and to think that she is already a decade and a half into the industry only growing from strength to strength is fantastic.

For the uninitiated, after starting with Dance India Dance L’il Masters, Kaur has explored all avenues of entertainment medium, and some of her most notable works include TV shows like Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga; films like Mardaani as a child actor and Tiku Weds Sheru as a grown-up adult, web show like Babbar Ka Tabbar and a bunch of music videos.