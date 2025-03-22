Avneet Kaur Opens Up On Bad Touch Experience, Period On Set, Tom Cruise Call & More

The young, talented, and beautiful Avneet Kaur is a true sensation in the Indian entertainment world. From dancing to staring in films as a lead, she has come a long way. We have often heard about her success, luxury lifestyle, and travel, but we are unaware of her experience in the entertainment field and the hurdles she has handled throughout the years. Finally, the actress opened up, revealing several shocking details. Read more.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Avneet opened up, revealing shocking details. When asked about her bad touch experience, the Love Ki Arrange Marriage actress emphasized that every girl watching the video might have had such an experience. She revealed that she had been aware of this since childhood. Sharing her experience, Avneet opened up about a bad touch incident that happened to her during the rehearsals, and it was someone from Spot Boy or someone from the crew. Avneet recognized this and shared it with her mother, who told her about the difference between bad touch and good touch.

Talking about her periods, Avneet revealed that she is used to working on her periods. The actress shares that she was on set when she first time got her period, and she was in terrible pain. However, Avneet chose to work seeing the people on the set even though her mother asked her to take the day off.

In her statement, Avneet Kaur expressed her feelings about meeting Tom Cruise. The actress revealed that she was shocked and could not believe she was the one when she learned that Tom Cruise had called her, inviting her to the promotion of Mission Impossible. It was a great experience for the actress, and she didn’t miss the chance to ask all the questions and make the most of the opportunity.