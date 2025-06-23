Box Office Collection: Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning; Ethan Hunt’s Last Ride Is A Blockbuster

The last chapter of Tom Cruise’s most popular and long-running action franchise Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning, was released in theatres on 23 May 2025. The film is a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One released in 2023 and is the eighth film in the franchise.

This time the story revolves around an even more emotional, personal and dangerous mission, in which Tom Cruise appears as Ethan Hunt for the last time.

Many old and new faces appeared in the film along with Tom Cruise. The star cast includes Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Pom Clementieff. The film is once again directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who took this franchise to new heights. The film is produced under the banner of TC Productions, Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures.

The film has made record-breaking earnings at the box office. According to a report by Sacnilk, Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning has so far earned 4426.09 crores worldwide. This figure is proof that the audience gave full support to see Tom Cruise on the big screen as Ethan Hunt for the last time.

The film was also released in many languages ​​in India. The English version has so far done a business of 68.7 crores, including earnings of 0.26 crores on the 37th day. The total earnings of the Hindi version were 29.59 crores, while the Telugu version collected 2.48 crores and the Tamil version collected 2.14 crores.

The film has received tremendous response from both critics and audiences and the emotional touch given to Ethan Hunt’s character left the audience emotional.

