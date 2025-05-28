Avneet Kaur’s First International Film’s Dubbing Begins; Shares Photo

Avneet Kaur is currently busy dubbing her international project Love in Vietnam. She recently shared some pictures from the dubbing studio on social media, in which she is seen in front of the recording mic. With these pictures, Avneet wrote, “Dubbing Begins”, which makes it clear that she is very excited about her debut international project.

Let us tell you that Love in Vietnam is an Indo-Vietnamese film, in which Avneet is going to be seen in the lead role. She announced this film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival 2024. From there, she also officially announced her international debut.

This film is being directed by Omung Kumar and this is the first such film collaboration between India and Vietnam. Avneet had earlier said that she was going to France for a holiday, but then she was offered this project and was also told that the announcement of the film would be done in Cannes. She had said, “I think I manifested it.” Now that the dubbing of the film has started, it is also clear that the shooting is almost complete. It is being told that the shooting of this film started in Vietnam in August and the schedule lasted for about 30-40 days.

Avneet had earlier said that she had never been to Vietnam before and she got a chance to go there because of this film.

It is worth noting that Avneet Kaur entered the industry as a child artist and through TV, she has now reached Bollywood and international cinema. In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now after Love in Vietnam, her next Hindi film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage has also been announced. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer and release date of this international film of Avneet.