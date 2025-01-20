Comedian Aditi Mittal shares hilarious Coldplay concert aftermath on Instagram

Comedian Aditi Mittal attended the much-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai last night and later took to Instagram to share a curious experience that followed. She posted a snapshot of an email she received, supposedly from Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin.

The email, riddled with grammatical errors, claimed to be from “Christopher Martin” and proposed a business partnership in India. The message read, “Hi Friend, I am Christopher Martin, I have a business that I want you to partner with me and handle in India. Kindly send me your mail me back if you’re interested and ready to partner with me, for the good of us. Mail me – christophmartin001@gmail.com. Best regards, Christopher Martin.”

Clearly a phishing attempt by an impostor or scammer, the email became a moment of humor for Mittal. Her Instagram caption read, “Went for the Coldplay concert last night and recd. this email this morning. Not a coincidence.”

The post drew quick reactions from her followers and fellow comedians, with many leaving witty remarks about the peculiar email. Beyond the humor, the incident raised questions about data privacy and the pervasive nature of tracking online activities.

As Mittal’s post gained attention, it shed light on the risks of such scams, where impostors attempt to exploit moments of excitement or fandom to target individuals. While the email was laughably fake, the occurrence served as a reminder about staying cautious online.

Aditi Mittal’s humorous take on the situation, however, ensured it became an engaging moment for her followers, blending comedy with a subtle commentary on modern-day digital vulnerabilities.