Shah Rukh Khan’s gratitude, Suhana & Navya’s starry night at ‘Coldplay’ concert

Coldplay’s concerts at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium over the weekend saw a memorable moment when Chris Martin, the band’s frontman, gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan. In a fan-captured video shared online, Martin is heard saying, “Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go,” during the band’s performance. The gesture was met with loud cheers and flashes of light from the audience, adding to the electric atmosphere.

Responding to the tribute, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude on social media. Referencing Coldplay’s hit song “Yellow,” he wrote, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves you, @coldplay!”

View Instagram Post 1: Shah Rukh Khan's gratitude, Suhana & Navya's starry night at 'Coldplay' concert

The concert also drew several notable attendees, including Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan. She was spotted enjoying the event with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and other friends. Suhana shared pictures and clips from the concert on social media, offering glimpses of the lively night.

View Instagram Post 2: Shah Rukh Khan's gratitude, Suhana & Navya's starry night at 'Coldplay' concert

Coldplay’s shoutout to one of India’s most iconic actors added a unique cultural moment to the event. Fans of both the band and Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the connection online, with the video quickly gaining traction. Suhana and Navya’s presence further highlighted the appeal of the concert, which brought together music, celebrity, and an ecstatic audience. The weekend performances left a lasting impression on fans, cementing the band’s strong bond with their Indian audience.