Jasleen Royal Opens Up About Coldplay Concert Backlash in New Documentary

Singer Jasleen Royal has shared her experience of performing at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai through a newly released mini-documentary titled Dare To Dream. Known for her popular tracks featured at Indian celebrations, Jasleen was chosen as the opening act for the international band’s Mumbai show, a moment that marked a significant step in her career. However, what should have been a celebratory milestone soon became a difficult phase.

Following her performance on Day 1, Jasleen encountered strong reactions online and within the music community. Criticism about her appearance on such a major platform raised questions and triggered widespread debate. After maintaining silence on the matter, the singer has now spoken about the events that unfolded.

The documentary provides a closer look at the preparation, challenges, and emotional toll of the concert. It reveals that a technical malfunction with her in-ear monitors on the first day played a role in affecting her performance. The issue was later acknowledged by her crew, with a team member taking responsibility.

Through intimate moments captured on camera, Jasleen is seen processing the pressure and emotional weight of the criticism. The second day of the event offered her a chance to reconnect with the audience and attempt to reset the narrative.

In Dare To Dream, Jasleen reflects on her journey as a musician who learned without formal training, and she discusses her efforts to grow through each experience. Her focus, she says, has always been on connecting with listeners and making every stage count.

By opening up through this documentary, Jasleen offers insight into the reality behind live performances and the resilience it takes to keep moving forward under public scrutiny.