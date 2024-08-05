CTRL Teaser: Ananya Panday stars in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller that revolves around content creation

How much in control are you of things? It might be a question everyone asks themselves but that becomes a whole different conversation when you include social media and content creation. Ananya Panday, who belongs to this generation and showed her acting chops with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is all set to star in another story that revolves around the world of social media and content creation.

Panday stars Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process? That any many questions begin to pop up in this thrilling story.

Thrilled to be collaborating with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi for this film, Ananya Panday shares, “CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?”

Known for his unique style of storytelling, director Vikramaditya Motwane shares, “With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That’s the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that’s relevant.”

CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.