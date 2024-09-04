Digital | News

In this groundbreaking partnership, DistroTV brings its rich and diverse content portfolio to GTPL customers. This integration signifies a major leap in content accessibility, allowing GTPL users to enjoy a wide range of DistroTV's streaming channels, which include an eclectic mix of news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, [Date] /EINPresswire.com/ — DistroTV, a prominent player in the global streaming platform market, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India’s largest Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider. This collaboration will make DistroTV’s extensive array of streaming channels available to GTPL’s customers, enhancing their entertainment experience.

GTPL Hathway Limited will now offer an enriched entertainment package by including DistroTV’s channels. This move is set to redefine the entertainment landscape for GTPL’s customers, providing them with seamless access to a global content library.

“We are thrilled to partner with GTPL Hathway Limited, the leader in Digital Cable TV and Broadband services in India.” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to expand the reach of diverse and dynamic content. It represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the streaming experience for audiences across India.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said “We are always looking to elevate the entertainment experience for our customers and this partnership with DistroTV allows us to offer a broader range of high-quality streaming content. We are excited about this collaboration and the value it adds to our existing services, ensuring our customers have access to the best in global entertainment.”

Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head, DistroScale, Inc. added, “The partnership with GTPL Hathway marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring premium streaming content to a wider audience. GTPL’s extensive network and customer base, combined with DistroTV’s rich content offerings, create a perfect synergy to redefine the digital entertainment experience in the Indian market.”