DistroTV Expands Distribution, Partners with Cloud TV which powers 125+ Smart TV brands

DistroTV, one of the largest independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, today announced that it is expanding its content offerings to Cloud TV. Now millions of Cloud TV users can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content line-up with 270 Channels globally and 180 channels in India for free, anytime on the Cloud TV platform.

DistroTV features more than 270 Channels globally and 180 channels in India and growing, with everything from news, sports, movies, music & entertainment, and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi and adding more languages and channels.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cloud TV as we expand our presence in India. We are extremely excited to bring Free streaming content to users across all genres and languages. We will continue to provide audiences with the entertainment they crave including the best of Indian and global content to our distribution partners in India.” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.

“We want to empower the content owners and broadcast partners by expanding their reach and building new streams of revenue in the wake of the growing CTV and mobile ecosystem. This partnership also enables Cloud TV users to get free premium content on their smart TVs.” said Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.

Commenting on the association, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO at CloudWalker Streaming Technologies said “We are extremely excited to introduce Free Live TV streaming for to Cloud TV users. TV channels are an integral part of India’s TV viewing habit and our partnership with Distro TV empowers our users to watch Live TV channels without the need of a DTH box or stick. Distro’s impressive and diverse library enables users to enjoy a wide range of Global and Regional content directly on the TV homepage.”