Anurag Vyas, who began his acting career with Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and was later seen in popular projects like Bhakharwadi, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, Rakshabandhana Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Aashiqana, among others, will be seen in WatchO’s upcoming web series Jaal.

As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in WatchO’s upcoming web series Jaal. The series is directed by Humayunn. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rajveer Singh Rajput being part of the project.

WatchO is churning out amazing stories and web shows that keep the audience glued to their content. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about the talented actor Ashmit Patel playing the lead in another WatchO series State Vs. Ahuja.

We also buzzed the actor but could not get through to him.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

