Movies | Releases

From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3!

From Salman Khan, and Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan and many more celebrities seen taking to their social media and praising the trailer. Here is how the celebrities reacted to the trailer.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Sep,2023 21:00:45
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848937

The much-awaited trailer of Excel Entertainment’s most-awaited comedy film Fukrey 3 has finally been released and in no time it left the nation talking about it. While the trailer brought back memories for the audience that are attached to this most loved franchise, it also raised the bar of comedy and fun with its arrival. Apart from garnering immense love from the audience, the trailer has also cemented its place in the hearts of the celebrities who have taken to social media to express their love.

From Salman Khan, and Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan and many more celebrities seen taking to their social media and praising the trailer. Here is how the celebrities reacted to the trailer.

Salman Khan

From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848936

Kriti Sanon

From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848935

Varun Dhawan

From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848934

Kriti Kharbada

From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848933

Ayush Sharma

From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848932

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as, ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year.! 848903
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year.!
Watch Fukra Boys' entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment's upcoming Fukrey 3 848868
Watch Fukra Boys’ entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment’s upcoming Fukrey 3
Kriti Sanon's Secret To Glowing Skin In Unfiltered Snaps 847959
Kriti Sanon’s Secret To Glowing Skin In Unfiltered Snaps
Let the fukrapanti start! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is to be released on 5th September 2023 848366
Let the fukrapanti start! The trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 is to be released on 5th September 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash 848322
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As 'Woman Of The Year,' Pens Gratitude Note 848142
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As ‘Woman Of The Year,’ Pens Gratitude Note

Latest Stories

Ritabhari Chakraborty Exudes Irresistible Charm In Monochrome 848892
Ritabhari Chakraborty Exudes Irresistible Charm In Monochrome
Janmashtami Special: 'Saanware Aijaiyo' by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, A Musical Tribute Arrives on September 14th 848930
Janmashtami Special: ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, A Musical Tribute Arrives on September 14th
WhatsApp unveils new toggle to manage instant video messaging feature 848743
WhatsApp unveils new toggle to manage instant video messaging feature
Take Code From Prajaktta Mali To Look Splendid In Sitara Saree 848898
Take Code From Prajaktta Mali To Look Splendid In Sitara Saree
Exclusive: Swastik Tiwari to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyan Gallan 848916
Exclusive: Swastik Tiwari to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyan Gallan
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors 848920
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors
Read Latest News