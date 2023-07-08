Exclusive: Ananya Dwivedi roped in for web series Plot 1 By 2

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about the latest web series Plot 1 By 2, being rolled out. We The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

We exclusively reported about, talented actors Nishant Malkhani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega) and Shivya Pathania (Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush) playing siblings in the upcoming web show. It is being made for a new OTT platform which is called Epic 2.0. We also informed about Ankit Bhatia being part of the project.

Read here: Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

Read here: Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2

Now, we hear, child artist Ananya Dwivedi, who rose to fame with projects like Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Kaamnaa, Wagle Ki Duniya and Tujhse Hai Raabta, has been roped in for web series.

We buzzed Ananya but did not get through to her for comments.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!

Also Read: It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik