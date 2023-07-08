ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Ananya Dwivedi roped in for web series Plot 1 By 2

Ananya Dwivedi, who rose to fame with projects like Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Kaamnaa, Wagle Ki Duniya and Tujhse Hai Raabta, will be seen in web series Plot 1 By 2. The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 16:09:34
IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about the latest web series Plot 1 By 2, being rolled out. We The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

We exclusively reported about, talented actors Nishant Malkhani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega) and Shivya Pathania (Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush) playing siblings in the upcoming web show. It is being made for a new OTT platform which is called Epic 2.0. We also informed about Ankit Bhatia being part of the project.

Read here: Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

Read here: Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2

Now, we hear, child artist Ananya Dwivedi, who rose to fame with projects like Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Kaamnaa, Wagle Ki Duniya and Tujhse Hai Raabta, has been roped in for web series.

We buzzed Ananya but did not get through to her for comments.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

