Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about the latest web series Plot 1 By 2 being rolled out. We The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

We exclusively reported about, talented actors Nishant Malkhani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega) and Shivya Pathania (Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush) playing siblings in the upcoming web show. It is being made for a new OTT platform which is called Epic 2.0.

Now, we hear, actor Ankit Bhatia, who rose to fame with his role of Balwinder in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, has bagged the project.

Ankit confirmed the news and said, “It is an engaging family drama where Nishant, Shivya, and I portray members of the same family based in the vibrant city of Delhi, specifically in Patel Nagar. The heart of the story revolves around our ancestral house. Working alongside Nishant bhai and Shivya has been an absolute delight. Our camaraderie grew stronger with each passing day, and we formed a close bond while enjoying the shooting experience together. The atmosphere on our set was remarkably serene, and time seemed to fly by without us even realizing it. I am thrilled to be a part of this project with Rusk Media, marking my first collaboration with them. Their professionalism and dedication to their craft are commendable, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with such talented and well-organized individuals.”

