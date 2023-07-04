ADVERTISEMENT
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video

In the viral video, we can see Priyanka Chopra how it’s frustrating and difficult at times to be a girl. The actress also spoke how it’s all stressful for women to constantly worry about how they look, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 10:30:09
A recently resurfaced video from 2006 features Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra engaged in a candid conversation with talk show host Simi Garewal. In the clip, Priyanka, adorned in a pink outfit, can be seen seated in front of Simi while her hairstylist works on her curls. Frustrated by the time-consuming process of perfecting her hairstyle, Priyanka expresses her exasperation, remarking, “So difficult being a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. Really, nothing, no stress. Just throw on a pair of jeans and a tee and just come.” As the Indian Express quotes.

To this, Simi said that men too take responsibilities, however, to that, Peecee said, , “They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to sit so stiff so that one curl doesn’t go out of place.”

However, soon after the interview gets started, Peecee’s hairstylist interrupts in between to fix her hair once. To this, Simi says, “Excuse me, we’re rolling!” after Priyanka too says, “Take chalra hai, aap kya kar rahe ho (We are rolling, what are you doing)?” but the hairstylist chose to ignore both of them and fix Peecee’s hair.

Check out the video below-

Reactions

One wrote, “She speaks so well. I always get inspired and positive whenever I listen to her these days. Better than any motivational speakers.”

Another wrote, “What success? According to her, nepotism prevented her from achieving success.”

A third one added, “She didn’t need to run her face with that second nose job. She was prettier then”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

