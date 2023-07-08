ADVERTISEMENT
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jul,2023 14:15:55
Ranveer Singh Malik the talented actor who is seen in LSD Films’ Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is delighted about the launch of the production’s next big show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. He seems excited about this new show.

Also, he is happy about the fact that his team from his show, got the opportunity to shoot for a full-fledged amalgamation with the new show’s cast. “It’s a delightful experience working with the team of LSD. We are also blessed that our show is running so well that there is an amalgamation with another show Shiv Shakti, which is interconnected with us. The audience will definitely love this new narrative too. Our producers Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah have very well executed everything. They know what they are doing and that’s called smart work. The best thing about them is that they understand the pulse of the audience.”

Sharing the best compliment he received for Radha Mohan, he adds, “Someone said ‘yaar tu bahut h$#&*@ hai show mein’. Well that’s a plus point for an actor getting compliments portraying a negative character. In the current track people might get to know my positive side too.”

Ranveer opines that constructive feedback is essential. “Whether it is positive or negative, feedback is crucial for actors. That always aids in an artist’s development and advancement. Both praise and criticism ought to be welcomed. My experience thus far has been excellent, which has aided in my development and success in the acting world,” he adds.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

