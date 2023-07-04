Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly. They are churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive information about a new web series being rolled out.

According to the source, talented actors Nishant Malkhani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega) and Shivya Pathania (Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush) will lead this upcoming web show. The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

The name of the series is kept under wraps. It is said to be a fantastic series that will soon launch on the streaming platform.

We buzzed the actors but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video

Also Read: Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more