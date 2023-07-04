ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

Nishant Malkhani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega) and Shivya Pathania (Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush) will lead this upcoming web show. The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 14:41:32
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly. They are churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive information about a new web series being rolled out.

According to the source, talented actors Nishant Malkhani (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega) and Shivya Pathania (Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush) will lead this upcoming web show. The series is being directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media.

The name of the series is kept under wraps. It is said to be a fantastic series that will soon launch on the streaming platform.

We buzzed the actors but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video

Also Read: Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
Exclusive: Dance India Dance L’il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Dance India Dance L’il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
Exclusive: Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur bag TV show Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur bag TV show Kaashi Vishvanath
I believe in living the real-life moments: Romiit Raaj
I believe in living the real-life moments: Romiit Raaj
Latest Stories
Amazon miniTV To Expand Its Horizons With The Launch Of International Hindi Dubbed Shows
Amazon miniTV To Expand Its Horizons With The Launch Of International Hindi Dubbed Shows
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry steals hearts
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry steals hearts
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba
Read Latest News