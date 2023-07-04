Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama waiting anxiously for her farewell party and counting the days before leaving India. Anupama excitedly arrives at the Shahs’ house and is surprised by their grand arrangements. Maaya has a nervous breakdown seeing Anuj’s arrangements for Anupama. The latter gets emotional as the Shahs enact a play of her life’s journey. Anupama is delighted to see Vanraj presenting her with a surprise and singing for her. Later, Anupama tells Kavya that her child deserves the Shah’s love and care hence Kavya decides to stay with the Shahs. Meanwhile, Maaya grows anxious when she overhears Ankush and Anu’s conversation about Anupama. The Shahs shed tears and bid a heartfelt goodbye to Anupama. Pakhi breaks down into tears to see Adhik’s abominable behaviour towards her. Later, Maaya insanely creates a scene when Anupama visits the Kapadia house. Kanta gets angry and slaps Maaya and blames Anuj for the humiliation that Anupama faces. Later, Anuj bursts out in rage when Maya brazenly exceeds all the limits.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Manish criticizing Manjiri’s intention of misleading Abhinav. Later, Akshara sternly replies to Manjiri against her plan to unite her and Abhimanyu. While Manish encourages Akshara, Abhimanyu objects to Manjiri’s firm demands. On the other hand, Abhir is struck by the fear of losing Abhinav. Manjiri apologizes to Abhinav for her behaviour but says that Abhir should be with Abhimanyu. Later, Abhinav asks Manjiri to move on as Akshara and Abhir have. Abhinav apologizes to Akshara for doubting himself and promises her that Abhir will stay with them. Later, Akshara and Abhinav face a tough choice. Abhimanyu rushes to the Goenka house when Abhir informs him about Akshara’s panic attack. Abhimanyu gets into a dilemma as Akshara makes a shocking request. Akshara, Abhinav, and Abhimanyu grow anxious before the court’s final trial. Elsewhere, Abhir makes a shocking decision to visit the court to meet Akshara. Abhir prays for Abhinav and Akshara so that they win the case. Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav impatiently wait for the court’s verdict.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Karan asking the family to check the CCTV footage when they felt that he hallucinated that Preeta had come there. On the other hand, Rajveer promises Preeta to end his fight with Shaurya. The next day, Karan visits Rajveer to ask him about Preeta. Rajveer tries hard to get Karan to leave, but he insists on meeting his maternal aunt. Karan sees Rajveer’s last name and gets even more hopeful. Karan offers a 20 lakhs job to Rajveer. The latter hastily accepts Karan’s job offer to keep him away from Preeta. Karan wonders why Rajveer is keeping him away from Preeta. He does not tell Nidhi about visiting Rajveer’s home to see Preeta. Later, Rajveer tells Mohit that he hates Karan as Karan is his father. Meanwhile, the Luthras welcome Kavya home. Rakhi tells everyone about Kavya’s would-be husband, Varun.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw the company guests arriving and getting a little confused seeing Jethalal with a ‘Mon Vrat’. The dealership employees walk out as they only want to speak to Jethalal. Champaklal unknowingly exposes Jethalal and Taarak lying in front of the dealership employees. However, he gets a dealership. Jethalal joyfully distributes sweets to all the members of society to commemorate the successful acquisition of a new dealership. Later, Jethalal books a table for Anjali and Taarak at his friend’s restaurant. All the society members prepare for the monsoons as they run their chores. Meanwhile, Taarak gets called into his boss’ cabin. Taarak’s boss asks him to share his lawyer’s number, which makes him nervous. He confirms with Bagha and asks him to pretend to be a lawyer.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Harleen and Ekam making a fresh start again. However, when Harleen notices Nehmat nearby, she believes Nehmat is following Ekam. She vows not to allow Ekam and Nehmat to meet. Later, Nehmat’s Godh Bharaai is organized. Nehmat is happy to be in the state that she is. Nehmat nurtures her kid well in the womb and looks forward to it coming to life. On the other hand, Ekam and Harleen pray to God that they are blessed with a kid. Later, Nehmat delivered a healthy baby in due course of time. However, the kid gets kidnapped and taken away from her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Sahiba decide to pursue her education to fulfill her dream. Later, a conflict ensues when Angad takes a shocking stand for Sahiba. Sahiba thanks Angad for supporting her in pursuing higher studies. She gets into a difficult spot when the Brars prevent her from taking the entrance exam. Jasleen sends Seerat and Angad with malice desire and snaps a photo of them. After taking the test, Sahiba faces difficulty in getting back home. Angad is concerned as his guests arrive, but Sahiba doesn’t show up. When Sahiba arrives in muddy clothes, Jasleen takes every chance to humiliate her. Angad’s client accosts Seerat with indecent remarks after he lapses into a state of intoxication. Angad loses his cool and violently beats the client. Sahiba angrily questions Seerat when she finds the latter helping Angad wear his shirt. Later, the Brars blame Sahiba for Seerat’s emotional breakdown. The Brars get shattered when the police visit their house to arrest Akaal Singh.

