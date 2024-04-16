Exclusive: Barkha Singh to feature in Criminal Justice 4

Actress Barkha Singh who is known for her portrayals in the projects Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Engineering Girls, Breathe, Home Sweet Office, Masaba Masaba, The Great Weddings of Munnes etc, will be a part of the cast of Criminal Justice 4, which is being directed by Rohan Sippy. The series which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi and Khushi Bhardwaj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sohaila Kapur being part of the new season of Criminal Justice. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Surveen Chawla bags Criminal Justice 4

Exclusive: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub to feature in Criminal Justice 4

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We now hear of Barkha playing a pivotal role in the series.

As per a reliable source, “Barkha will be seen in the role of a lawyer in Criminal Justice 4.”

We buzzed Barkha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates from the TV, films and the OTT spaces.