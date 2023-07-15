Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Benafsha Soonawalla, the young and talented diva, entered the industry as a teenager and then went on to portray roles in the Netflix film ‘Chopsticks’ and the Zoom studio flick ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai,’ is all set to entertain the masses in a new project. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming Unreal web series, directed by Rohan Sippy.

The team is currently shooting for the above-mentioned project. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta, Apoorva Arora, and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Benafsha and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

