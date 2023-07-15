ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Benafsha Soonawalla, who has been part of web shows College Romance, Udan Patolas, Basement Company and The Glitch, to be part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 14:43:22
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 834215

Benafsha Soonawalla, the young and talented diva, entered the industry as a teenager and then went on to portray roles in the Netflix film ‘Chopsticks’ and the Zoom studio flick ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai,’ is all set to entertain the masses in a new project. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming Unreal web series, directed by Rohan Sippy.

The team is currently shooting for the above-mentioned project. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta, Apoorva Arora, and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Benafsha and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator 834170
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator
I enjoyed delving into Nupur's complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani 834075
I enjoyed delving into Nupur’s complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani
I could not play Virat Chavan in Season 1, but I am glad that things fell into place in Season 2: Shakti Arora on his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 833957
I could not play Virat Chavan in Season 1, but I am glad that things fell into place in Season 2: Shakti Arora on his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is the perfect example of a today's generation girl: Aditi Patwa 833919
Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is the perfect example of the today’s generation girl: Aditi Patwa
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video 833905
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 833872
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Latest Stories
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans to kill Dua; trap Ruhaan for the murder 834203
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans to kill Dua; trap Ruhaan for the murder
The Trial Is A Shallow Skimpy Remake Of A Shallow Skimpy Series 834206
The Trial Is A Shallow Skimpy Remake Of A Shallow Skimpy Series
Shakti Arora aka Ishaan From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shares His Thoughts On Heartbreak 834204
Shakti Arora aka Ishaan From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shares His Thoughts On Heartbreak
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima faces a new problem 834187
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima faces a new problem
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar warns Jahaan to stay away from Elahi 834146
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar warns Jahaan to stay away from Elahi
Lapataganj fame actor Arvid Kumar dies after suffering heart attack, Rohitashv Gour cites ‘financial stress’ 834196
Lapataganj fame actor Arvid Kumar dies after suffering heart attack, Rohitashv Gour cites ‘financial stress’
Read Latest News