Exclusive: Deepak Dobriyal joins Raghav Juyal in Umesh Bisht’s next web series

Deepak Dobriyal, who stepped into Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2004 crime thriller Maqbool, has carved a niche with his exceptional acting talent. The actor, who has entertained the masses in movies like Dabangg 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Bholaa, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, has bagged a new series.

As per a credible source, Deepak will be seen in Umesh Bisht’s upcoming web series. Sikhya Entertainment produces this yet-untitled project. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

The series will see Dhairya Karwa playing the lead. He will play a cop in the series. Media reports state that actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Rohit Pathak will be part of the series.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Raghav Juyal bagging a pivotal role in the series.

We buzzed Deepak but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

