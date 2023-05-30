ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Deepak Dobriyal joins Raghav Juyal in Umesh Bisht’s next web series

Deepak Dobriyal, who has entertained the masses in movies like Dabangg 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Bholaa, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, will be seen in Umesh Bisht’s upcoming web series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 May,2023 12:14:08
Deepak Dobriyal, who stepped into Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2004 crime thriller Maqbool, has carved a niche with his exceptional acting talent. The actor, who has entertained the masses in movies like Dabangg 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Bholaa, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, has bagged a new series.

As per a credible source, Deepak will be seen in Umesh Bisht’s upcoming web series. Sikhya Entertainment produces this yet-untitled project. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

The series will see Dhairya Karwa playing the lead. He will play a cop in the series. Media reports state that actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Rohit Pathak will be part of the series.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Raghav Juyal bagging a pivotal role in the series.

We buzzed Deepak but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

