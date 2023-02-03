Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Bholaa has created a huge buzz in the cinema. The actor is giving fans a glimpse of his movie via his latest Instagram uploads. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared the first looks of Vineet Kumar who plays Nithari, and Gajraj Rao who portrays Devraj Subramaniam, and Deepak Dobriyal who plays Ashu. Check below!

Bholaa features Ajay Devgn and co-star Tabu. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.” Also starring Gajraj Rao, Sanjay Mishra, Raai Lakshmi, Makrand Deshpande, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amala Paul in prominent roles, it is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

The film is about Lord Shiva-devotee’s love for his daughter and the villains he fights for her. Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth directorial film after U, Me Aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022.

