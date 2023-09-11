Digital | News

Exclusive: Enakshi Ganguly joins the cast of WatchO’s web series Jaal

Enakshi Ganguly, who entertained masses in Hunter, will be seen in WatchO’s upcoming web series Jaal. The series is directed by Humayunn and produced by Rudrakshnam Films.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Sep,2023 12:01:11
Exclusive: Enakshi Ganguly joins the cast of WatchO’s web series Jaal 850404

Model and actress Enakshi Ganguly, who entertained the masses in Hunter, is back on screen. As per a reliable source, the talented actress will be seen in WatchO’s upcoming web series Jaal. The series is directed by Humayunn and produced by Rudrakshnam Films.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rajveer Singh Rajput and Anurag Vyas being part of the project.

WatchO is churning out amazing stories and web shows that keep the audience glued to their content. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about the talented actor Ashmit Patel playing the lead in another WatchO series State Vs. Ahuja.

We also buzzed the actor but could not get through to him.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Big Announcement! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao come together again for Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies’; to hit screens on 5th January 2024

Also Read: From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3!

Also Read: The Extraordinarily Talented Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan Speaks To Subhash K Jha About His Journey From A Short-film Maker To Made In Heaven 2.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

I might be slower than before but I am much wiser now - Suniel Shetty on doing action scenes 789638
I might be slower than before but I am much wiser now – Suniel Shetty on doing action scenes
Suniel Shetty makes his action-packed comeback with Amazon miniTV’s upcoming thriller series ‘HUNTER - Tootega Nahi Todega’, Teaser out Now!! 782986
Suniel Shetty makes his action-packed comeback with Amazon miniTV’s upcoming thriller series ‘HUNTER – Tootega Nahi Todega’, Teaser out Now!!
Exclusive: Monu Kanojiya in Suniel Shetty starrer series Invisible Woman
Exclusive: Special OPS 1.5 fame Harssh A Singh bags Suniel Shetty starrer series Invisible Woman
Exclusive: Asur fame Pawan Chopra joins the cast of Suniel Shetty starrer series Invisible Woman
Exclusive: Esha Deol to replace Esha Gupta in Suniel Shetty starrer series Invisible Woman?

Latest Stories

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance 850414
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku 850412
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol 850409
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark 850388
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark
My dream date destinations are Paris, Venice, Maldives: Kanan A Malhotra 850382
My dream date destinations are Paris, Venice, Maldives: Kanan A Malhotra
Meet spoiler: Shagun orders her goons to kill Shlok 850375
Meet spoiler: Shagun orders her goons to kill Shlok
Read Latest News