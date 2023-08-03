Exclusive: Hardik Sangani to be a part of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series, which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, was shot in Manali.

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rajesh Sharma, Asawari Joshi, Shiwani Bhardwaj and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear talented actor Hardik Sangani, who entertained his fans in TV shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, has bagged the web show.

The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actor but could not get through for a comment.

