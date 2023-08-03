ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Hardik Sangani to be a part of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

Hardik Sangani, the popular actor, has been roped in for Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 12:18:24
Auto Draft 840187

IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series, which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, was shot in Manali.

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rajesh Sharma, Asawari Joshi, Shiwani Bhardwaj and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear talented actor Hardik Sangani, who entertained his fans in TV shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, has bagged the web show.

The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

Read Here: Exclusive: Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

Read Here: Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

Read Here: Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

We contacted the actor but could not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?

Also Read: “I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My fashion inspiration is Rekha ji: Geetanjali Mishra 840165
My fashion inspiration is Rekha ji: Geetanjali Mishra
Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai 840140
Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvi Omana after her forced break owing to dengue 839939
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvie Omana after her forced break owing to dengue
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur 839936
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 839927
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever
Exclusive: Nikhita Chopra bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon 839922
Exclusive: Nikhita Chopra bags Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof 840195
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight 840204
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav understands Abhmanyu's mental state 840189
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav understands Abhmanyu’s mental state
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents 840200
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to become parents
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer's romantic first night with Neerja 840170
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer’s romantic first night with Neerja
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu attempts suicide to stop Lakshmi-Vikrant’s wedding 840177
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu attempts suicide to stop Lakshmi-Vikrant’s wedding
Read Latest News