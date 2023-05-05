Exclusive: K. C. Shankar joins Kay Kay Menon in Jio Studios’ Union: The Making of India

K. C. Shankar, the talented actor known for his exceptional work in projects like Looop Lapeta, Special Ops, Wild Dog, and Guzaarish, is set to entertain the masses in a new web series. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in Jio Studios and Banijay Asia’s upcoming web series Union: The Making of India.

Abhijeet Deshpande directs the series. It will depict the post-Independence era in India. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Vrajesh Hirjee, Kay Kay Menon, and Ashish Kaul being part of the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2 , Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller , Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha starring Nana Patekar; Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

