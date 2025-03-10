Kajol leads ‘Maa’ in an avatar like never before

Jio Studios and Devgn Films are set to release their latest venture, Maa, a mythological horror film headlined by Kajol. Scheduled to hit cinemas on June 27, 2025, the film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa explores the clash between opposing forces, weaving elements of mythology with suspenseful storytelling. Kajol takes on the lead role, with Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma playing crucial characters.

Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande have produced the film, with Kumar Mangat Pathak contributing as co-producer. The film follows a strong central character, and the promotional material hints at a story that blends supernatural themes with emotional depth.

The film’s first look poster features Kajol in a determined stance, with visible injuries, standing alongside a similarly bruised child. The imagery suggests a protective figure, possibly taking on a powerful transformation in response to an unknown threat. The visual references appear to draw from mythological symbolism, hinting at a deeper narrative tied to a mother’s strength.

Maa presents Kajol in a role different from her previous performances, placing her at the forefront of a story rooted in folklore and horror. The film aims to engage audiences with its blend of mythological themes and intense storytelling, promising an experience that goes beyond conventional horror narratives. Fans eagerly await the release, looking forward to Kajol’s portrayal in a new cinematic space.