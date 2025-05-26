Kajol’s ‘Maa’ Trailer Releases in 4 Days; Poster Gives ‘Goosebumps’

Kajol‘s much-awaited film ‘Maa’ is constantly in the headlines due to its powerful posters and mysterious story. Now the makers have shared a new poster of the film, in which Kajol’s intense and fierce form is seen.

In the poster, Kajol is in front of a terrifying demon-like creature, anger in the eyes, determination on the face and an amazing glimpse of fear and power spread across the frame. The poster reads:

“Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA.”

“The Protector. The Destroyer.”

With this line, the tone of the film becomes completely clear, this is not just the story of a mother, it is the saga of a warrior goddess who can go to any extent to protect her child.

And the special thing is that the trailer is going to be released in just 4 days, due to which the curiosity of the audience has reached its peak.

In the poster that came before this, Kajol was seen hugging her frightened child to her chest. A demon was standing on one side of her and a goddess on the other as if the war between good and evil was about to begin. That poster also left a deep impression on the audience and made it clear that the film was going to be a mythological horror drama.

‘Maa’ is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film will be released in theatres on 27 June 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. Along with Kajol, actors like Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma are also in important roles.

Now that the trailer of the film has been announced, fans are eagerly waiting – because this is not just a film, it is the story of the power and fierceness of a mother.

Stay tuned: Maa trailer will hit the screens in 4 days!